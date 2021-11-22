On his 31st birthday, Kartik Aaryan discusses hitting a decade in the industry, going out of his comfort zone in Dhamaka, and how his forthcoming projects will allow him to explore more shades as an actor.

On November 22, 2021, just two days after the release of his new feature film Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday. It has been a checkered decade for the actor who made his Bollywood debut a decade ago with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011.

The actor built his brand and fan following playing the boy next door. In the last 10 years, Aaryan is most closely identified with romantic and comedy films — Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chhupi, Love Aaj Kal. There have been hits and misses.

With the Ram Madhvani-directed thriller Dhamaka, a remake of 2013 Korean film The Terror Live, Aaryan is consciously breaking out of the niche. He plays television news anchor Arjun Pathak, who is hosting a live interview with a terrorist who is holding the city ransom.

Excerpts from an interview with Kartik Aaryan:

Dhamaka is a fairly faithful remake of The Terror Live. Was it easier to inhabit the character since you had a ready reference?

After I watched the film the first time, I was asked to not watch it again but to read the script of Dhamaka for a reference point. We had to Indianise the story, and we made changes in the emotional angle, love angle, and to his boss’ character. We did our own thing. Even if I had a ready film, it was not easy because you still have to hold interest in a two-hour set up. We adapted the original according to our Indian tastes.

Did playing the part of a news anchor in any way change your perspective on that job?

The preparation for this film required that I speak to anchors and reporters. I got insights from them on their work but also heard about how their personal and professional lives are affected. After doing this representation on screen, my respect for reporters and journalists has increased immensely. Now, I know how much responsibility you have to have when writing or reporting something, because one sentence can change the whole news angle. I see that it is a 24/7 job, and a very difficult job.

After 10 years as an actor, with the highs and lows that come with the territory, what has been the most significant learning?

I have seen a lot. I have experienced success and failure, and learnt from both. It’s been a journey, and I would want it no other way. I am very proud of where I am. I am proud of my struggles, of the highs and the lows. They have taught me the value of where I am right now, so I will cherish every moment

How difficult has it been to break out of the romance-comedy space and shake off the image of a romantic boy-next-door, a character you once described as “urban [characters] with desi tadka?"

I am choosing different roles but I will also do romances and comedy films because I love doing them as well.

In this industry, when you click in one genre, they keep offering you scripts in that zone. So when I began to get offers in different genres, I took them. Dhamaka is one such project. It will be followed by many other genres and scripts with good filmmakers, who are showing their faith in me.

I am very happy and blessed.

What are some of the forthcoming films?

There is Captain India, which is directed by Hansal Mehta, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Anees Bazmee. Then there is the Shashanka Ghosh-directed Freddy, and an untitled film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Which filmmakers do you find interesting right now?

I greatly admire Zoya Akhtar. I absolutely love Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s work, and I think Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani are very interesting and exciting filmmakers.

As you turn another year older, any birthday wishes?

As humbly and as modestly as I can say it, my wish is to be the number one actor of this industry. I am trying my level best. I really want to do well and prove myself repeatedly with my work and get opportunities like Dhamaka, which gave me a meaty role and chance to showcase so many shades. I hope I get more Arjun Pathaks, and I hope the audience accepts me in those roles as well.

Dhamaka is streaming on Netflix India.

Udita Jhunjhunwala is a writer, film critic, and festival programmer.