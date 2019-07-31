Karsh Kale releases new record with modern vocalist Komorebi titled 'Disappear'

One of the world’s most popular music stars and a pioneer of progressive world music and electronic fusion, Karsh Kale is releasing new music today. 'Disappear.' It is an evocative musical story of elusive love and loss and is an independent collaboration with Tarana Marwah (Komorebi). The album is supported by Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artists.

Inspired by Japanese Anime, Anime OSTS and literature, Komorebi, Kale’s vocal collaborator, brings a modern edge to Kale’s classic mix of electronica, Indian classical, and jazz. The result is an almost orchestral composition that weaves the listener in and out of Komorebi’s vocals, as if her voice, itself, is one of Kale’s instruments.

“‘Disappear’ is the ambient dream of the unconscious mind taking shape through rigorous and eccentric beats. Not unlike a loved one who is just out of reach,” Kale says in a statement about his new record. “Working with Komorebi, who brought a fresh indie aesthetic to the studio, allowed for the creation of something that is simultaneously modern and nostalgic. It’s layered with harmonic melodies and synth work that allows the listener to traverse new sounds while connecting to a lyrical story that I think everyone can relate to.”

“Even though the song took only a couple of days to put together, it was a humbling experience to work with someone who has such an in-depth understanding of music. I'm positive we got the creative best out of each other and hope to work more with Karsh Kale in the future,” says Komorebi in a statement about this project.

Kale continues to reinvent his ever-evolving sound and has established himself as one of the worlds most sought after fusion artists. He’s performed at the White House for President Barack Obama, and he recently worked on the soundtrack for Zoya Akhtar's hit hip-hop film, Gully Boy.

