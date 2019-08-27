Kareena Kapoor poses with Sunny Deol, Karan to promote Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas on Dance India Dance

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has begun the promotions of his upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which features his son Karan Deol and debutante actress Sahher Bambba. As part of their promotional spree, the team landed up on the sets of Dance reality show Dance India Dance, which sees Kareena Kapoor Khan as one of its judges.

In its seventh season, Dance India Dance is one of the most popular reality programs on television. Kareena was seen in a black and white dress on the episode, which featured the director of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actress has recently returned from a vacation in London.

Speaking about Karan's feature debut, Sunny had earlier told Press Trust of India, "When I came in the industry I was mentally prepared. I am sure he is coming in his own way the way I came in. Rest is up to him how he portrays himself, the subjects he chooses, how he does the job and that is all up to him."

Earlier set to release on 19 July, the film has been deferred to 20 September. The film will now clash with Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's Prasthanam.

As per Mid-Day, the film had to be postponed because of Sunny's political commitments. The actor, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket, won the elections from the Gurdaspur constituency. He attended his first session as an MP at the Parliament on 17 June.

The title of the film comes from a popular song featured in the 1973 film Blackmail, starring Karan's iconic grandfather Dharmendra.

The music of the film is composed by Rishi Rich, Sachet-Parampara, and Tanisk Bagchi.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 13:54:07 IST