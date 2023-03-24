After spending a week in the ‘wild’, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s vacation has come to an end with the family of four jetting off for Mumbai at last. Kareena and Saif recently flew down to Masai Mara in Kenya to spend some quality time with their kids, Taimur and Jehangir, and the actress made sure to keep her fans updated about their entire vacation with a lot of pictures on social media. In the recent one, the couple along with their kids can be seen heading towards their private jet as they bid their final goodbyes to the place. Kareena while sharing the picture also added a sweet caption that reads, “Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild…Africa 2023…”

The picture taken from the back shows the family walking towards their jet plane with their backs turned toward the camera. While Kareena can be seen holding Jeh’s hand, Saif can be seen holding Taimur’s. Both Saif and Kareena can be seen dressed in contrasting co-ord sets.

Notably, Kareena has been sharing some amazing pictures from their vacation on Instagram and we can say that fans are totally loving it. While she shared a clean-shaven picture of Saif with the caption – “Recognize him? Close shave in Africa”, Kareena also shared another photo with her husband and kids. In another photo shared on the actress’s Instagram handle, she can be seen relaxing on the couch in a denim shirt while a few zebras can be seen grazing in the background.

“What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…”, Kareena wrote in the caption.

In one picture shared on her IG story, the actress can be seen posing with a lion in the background while in another one, she can be seen posing in the wild with the caption – “Under the African sky.”

No doubt, the family clearly had a great time throughout the vacation and Kareena’s Instagram posts prove that.

