Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh are giving all their followers some major travel goals with photos of their African vacation. Kareena recently shared some pictures of their adventures on her Instagram Stories after she revealed on Tuesday that the Pataudi family was in Africa. In one picture, Saif, Taimur and Jeh were seen posing near a giraffe. In another photograph, Kareena was seen walking with Taimur into the horizon. The Pataudi family has shared a couple of adorable pictures of their African safari. The pictures show Saif and Taimur hanging out on a safari jeep. In one image, Saif can be seen giving a cool pose next to the Land Rover with his sunglasses on. Taimur can be seen sitting on the top of the vehicle’s hood. The photos disappeared after 24 hours.

Kareena also uploaded a sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram Stories today with the caption “Under the African sky.” Previously, she had also shared a picture of herself and her son Jeh and wrote, “Into the wild with my boy.”

The Laal Singh Chaddha star also shared a photo of herself relaxing while some zebras can be seen grazing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides Kareena, the film starred Aamir Khan in the lead. A remake of the 1990s hit Forrest Gump, the movie revolves around Laal Singh Chaddha (played by Aamir Khan), a simple man whose life is intertwined with several important events in India’s post-independence history.

Kareena will next feature in the movie The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She is also set to star in the Indian adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders.

Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film was a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The Dil Chahta Hai star is gearing up for the release of Adipurush.

