Karan Johar to reportedly produce Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film starring Vicky Kaushal

FP Staff

Jun,04 2018 13:11:30 IST

Vicky Kaushal is set to star in debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh’s upcoming horror flick, according to report by Mumbai Mirror.

Vicky Kaushal. Facebook

Kaushal has received great reviews for his latest performance in Meghna Gulzar’s espionage-thriller Raazi, where he was paired opposite Alia Bhatt. With this project, Kaushal will explore a new genre and will be reuniting with Raazi’s producer, filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, who had previously worked as an assistant director with Vicky in Mozez Singh’s Zubaan, will be donning the director’s hat for the first time. A source close to development revealed to Mirror, “It’s a horror film, a genre Vicky has never attempted before. The film will also be the launchpad for Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan’s assistant Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has worked with him on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film goes on floors later this year in Mumbai.”More revelations about the script and the rest of the cast are awaited.

Kaushal began his career in films with Neeraj Ghaywaan’s Masaan in 2015 for which he bagged the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut. He will also share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in his upcoming film Sanju, Sanju. Reportedly, Kaushal is also prepping for another film based on the Uri Attacks of 2016 in Kashmir. Yami Gautam is set to have been cast opposite him in the said film.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 13:11 PM

