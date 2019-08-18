Karan Johar says he would love to cast Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot

Karan Johar, who was at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on 17 August, spoke about the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reboot and the actors he would like to cast if he plans to work on the film.

"On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part," the filmmaker said during an audience interaction at IFFM, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

Johar's directorial debut released in 1998 and won the National Award for "Best Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment" along with several other accolades. The love story followed Rahul Khanna (Shah Rukh Khan), Tina (Rani Mukerji) and Anjali (Kajol).

The filmmaker also talked about casting the leads for his film. He revealed that Shah Rukh and Kajol had promised to work on his first film. Johar said he approached SRK without a script in hand and narrated him just a scene, which convinced the actor to join the project. Johar added that he was turned down by Tabu, Urmila Matondkar and Aishwarya Rai. He also shared that it took him months to find a suitable actress for Tina's role, but eventually chose Mukerji on Aditya Chopra's recommendation.

Johar's recent projects as a producer through his banner Dharma Productions include the period drama Kalank, Kesari and Student of the Year 2. He has produced the upcoming Good News, the much-delayed Drive, Dostana 2 and Brahmastra. He recently announced the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu drama Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma.

Johar last directed the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories with Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. He will reunite with them to helm individual stories in Ghost Stories.

