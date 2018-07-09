Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive may release directly on Netflix, after multiple delays

There were previous reports about Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez'-starrer Drive being indefinitely postponed owing to producer Karan Johar's disapproval of the final product, leading to re-shooting of certain portions of the film. The film was earlier slated for release in March, which was later scheduled to 7 September. Now, Bollywood Hungama reports that the film will see a direct Netflix release instead.

The Bollywood Hungama report that Drive has been under production for a long time due to which its budgeting has inflated. The film, shot in Israel and other locations, has suffered owing to the constant release delays.

The same report states that Netflix has entered the Indian market big time and they are look at producing Bollywood films as well. But till then, they are resorting to acquisition. With Drive, it looks like Netflix is doing just that. Simultaneously, for the film, this acquisition is a good deal especially since Netflix will invest in promoting and marketing the film ahead of its online release. However, this development has not been confirmed by the makers.

Said to be a heist film, Drive has been directed by Tarun Mansukhani who had previously helmed the 2008 comedy Dostana, starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan.

