Kapil Sharma reveals he auditioned for Indian Idol: It's quite difficult to reach that stage

For a special Republic Day episode, Kapil Sharma hosted the Indian Idol 10 team on his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show featured the singing reality show judges Vishal Dadlani, Javed Ali, winner Salman Ali and other finalists, who entertained everyone with their melodious voices.

Kapil, who is a trained singer and often croons while hosting his show, revealed that he tried his luck in singing by auditioning for Indian Idol. However, Sharma could not get through the auditions. He praised the Indian Idol finalists for making it so far and wished them the best.

Recalling his stint with the singing reality show, Kapil said, “Even I have auditioned for Indian Idol. I thought I will straight away sing in front of the judges (celebrity judges) but that stage comes much later. In the beginning, you need to perform in front of some unknown people. They select and the chosen ones are sent to audition in front of judges. It's quite a difficult task to reach that stage"

Indian Idol wrapped up its latest season few weeks ago, crowning its winner Salman Ali. Ankush Bhardwaj, Neelanjana Ray, Nitin Kumar and Vibhor Parashar were the finalists of the show.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 14:02:37 IST