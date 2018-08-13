Kanye West's new song 'XTCY' faces backlash for being 'disrespectful' to Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Following his controversial appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed Donald Trump and his political stance, Kanye West has dropped a new song.

“XTCY” is the headline-grabbing rapper's latest track after releasing his eighth studio album, ye. DJ Clark Kent shared a link to the song on Twitter.

“You got sick thoughts?/I got more of ’em/You got a sister-in-law you would smash?/I got four of them," Kanye raps on the track, the cover artwork for which a picture of his wife Kim Kardashian with her sisters at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party.

However, it received some backlash on social media for being 'disrespectful' to Kim and her sisters.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

His recent album ye was released after he went silent for a year due to mental health issues. He returned by making characteristic waves on social media, notably by becoming a rare African American celebrity to voice support for President Donald Trump.

With rhymes about his latest controversies, a throwback sound of soul samples and at only seven tracks, ye was less ambitious than other works by Kanye, who had become known for his sprawling opuses.

He has reached number one with all of his studio albums except his debut, 2004's The College Dropout, and also topped the chart with a collaborative album with Jay-Z, Watch the Throne, from 2011.

He also released another seven-track album, Kids See Ghosts, a collaboration with his protege Kid Cudi, earlier this year.

Listen to "XTCY" here:

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)

