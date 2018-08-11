You are here:

Donald Trump praises Kanye West for his support on Jimmy Kimmel Live: He's willing to say the truth

Aug,11 2018 12:21:52 IST

President Donald Trump is thanking Kanye West after the rapper talked about his support for Trump during an appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump said in a tweet from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course on the evening of 10 August. “It is making a big difference.”

But the appearance wasn’t all positive. West was notably silent on the show when he was asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.

West was discussing his support for Trump and questioning why people go after the president instead of trying “love” when Kimmel pointed to the policy that separated families caught crossing the border illegally.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump (L), Kanye West (R) in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The Associated Press. Seth Wenig.

"You’ve so famously and so powerfully said ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people,’ it makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does, or any people at all?” Kimmel asked.

West considered the question, sitting silently without answering before Kimmel took a commercial break. Kimmel had earlier asked West if he was worried about his wife, Kim Kardashian West, being alone with the president in the Oval Office during a recent visit.

The rapper replied that Trump “is a player,” drawing laughs.

