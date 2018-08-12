Kanye West denies being stumped by Jimmy Kimmel's Trump question: I wasn't given a chance to answer

Kanye West has denied that he was "stumped" by a question about US President Donald Trump from host Jimmy Kimmel. West recently appeared on Kimmel's show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the host asked him whether he believes that Trump would "care about black people". As West remained silent, Kimmel took the show to a commercial.

The rapper has now disputed the claims that he was left "stumped" by Kimmel's question and said he was not given a chance to answer it.

On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 11 August 2018

The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 11 August 2018

West confirmed that there was no ill feeling about the incident.

I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) 11 August 2018

