Kanye West denies being stumped by Jimmy Kimmel's Trump question: I wasn't given a chance to answer

FP Staff

Aug,12 2018 19:21:33 IST

Kanye West has denied that he was "stumped" by a question about US President Donald Trump from host Jimmy Kimmel. West recently appeared on Kimmel's show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the host asked him whether he believes that Trump would "care about black people". As West remained silent, Kimmel took the show to a commercial.

Kanye West on Jimmy Kimmel Live! /Twitter @2DopeBoyz

The rapper has now disputed the claims that he was left "stumped" by Kimmel's question and said he was not given a chance to answer it.

West confirmed that there was no ill feeling about the incident.

