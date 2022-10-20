Basking in the success of his recently-released film Kantara, actor Rishab Shetty who plays the lead role in the Kannada film has already bagged his second big film, with none other than producer Allu Aravind. Notably, Shetty has received tremendous appreciation for his powerful performance in Kantara, which turned out to be a sleeper hit at the box office. Not just among the South audience, the film has left several Hindi-watching audiences impressed. With less than a month since its release, the film is trending on the internet and grabbing the masses’ attention.

Meanwhile, speaking about the actor’s next collaboration, it was during the film’s success meeting when producer Allu Aravind revealed that he had convinced the actor to do a film with him under the banner of Geetha Arts. This is indeed a chance for Shetty’s fans to celebrate.

Speaking to the media, the South producer said that he was quite impressed with Shetty’s performance in Kantara and readily asked him to star in his next film. “I asked Rishab to star in my next film under the banner of Geetha Arts urgently and he immediately agreed,” Aravind said further adding that more details will be revealed after an idea is locked.

It is pertinent to note Aravind’s Geetha Arts and its distribution wing released Kantara in the Telugu states. In the meantime, Rishab Shetty already has a lot on his hands. While he is presently working on Kirik Party 2, a sequel to Bell Bottom is also on the cards for the actor.

About Kantara

An action thriller film, Kantara is set in the 19th century and explores a traditional practice called ‘Bhootha Kola’. Bringing alive the traditional culture and the age-old art form, the film is based on confronting the conflict between humans and nature.

After being released on 30 September, the film turned out to be a mega-hit at the box office. The storyline and powerful performance have left audiences stunned not just in Karnataka but across the country. Notably, the film was initially released in Kannada and then following its popularity, it was dubbed and released in other languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Apart from fans, several celebrities like Dhanush, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Gopal Verma appreciated the film and the actors’ performances.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.