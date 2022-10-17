The wildfire of Hombale film’s action thriller ‘Kantara‘ is catching up with everyone. Be it fans, audiences, or celebrities. Everybody is talking about how stunned they were while watching Kantara. From the Demigod to Rishab Shetty’s startling performance to the dances that offered the audience a total cultural fest, everything about the movie is worth an applause.

Now after winning accolades from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty has also expressed her love for the film.

While taking to her social media, Shilpa Shetty expressed her experience watching the film. She writes, “Appreciation post for #kantara . Watched the film in the theatre..OMG! What a narrative , emotion, vibe and world.. Had goose bumps during the climax. The POWER OF CINEMA ,transports the watcher into this world .. A world I belong to , really took me back to my roots. Without any bias , This one’s a must watch just for the sheer brilliance of story telling , performances , heart , faith and direction. Whoa!! # @rishabshetty77 @rishabshettyfilms ,Hats off to your conviction and versatility, You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success.”

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

