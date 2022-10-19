The raging craze of Kantara is subsequently witnessed at the box office, where the film is constantly rising. Be it the Kannada or the Hindi version, the film has successfully registered its growth in all horizons breaking multiple records.

Kantara is constantly garnering love from the audience, celebrities, and prominent personalities ever since its release. While the celebrities like Prabhas, Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more had expressed their love on social media, the recent meeting of the team with the honorable Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur also speaks a lot about the raging fever of the film. Apart from this, the film’s box office collections also presented an example of its constant growth while it booked 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day, 2.75 Cr. on the second day, and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day in the Hindi market.

After booking a constant growth over the weekend, it went on to Monday, where the film collected 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market, registering a huge jump of 40 to 50% as compared to Friday despite the reduction in ticket rates. This phenomenon of constant rise continued on Tuesday as well which booked the collection of 1.88 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. It is a sheer example of the film’s phenomenal performance that despite the reduction in ticket rates, the film is spreading its charm at the box office window.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving from everywhere.

