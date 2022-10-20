Explained: Why Rishabh Shetty-Sapthami Gowda's Kantara struck the chord with the Hindi audience
Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda's Kantara (Hindi) is performing better than Doctor G and Code Name: Tirange at the box office.
Director-actor Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda’s Kantara, which released on 30th September (in its original language, Kannada), turned out to be a roaring success at the box office. The concept and traditional ritual of Bhoota Kola, Daiva and Kambala garnered praises from the audience for their apt presentation.
Many non-Kannadigas watched the original film with the help of subtitles and requested makers to release it in dubbed versions for their better understanding. On 14th October, the producers released Kantara in various dubbed versions including Hindi on public demand and emerged pan-India blockbuster. The Hindi version is showing a solid trend at the box office. And it clearly shows that despite not being a Bollywood film it has struck the chord with the Hindi-speaking audience and we think due to these key elements.
Original and unexplored culture
The concept of Bhoota Kola and Daiva was completely new for the Hindi audience. The daunting cinematic experience showed important aspects of these regional traditions, which showed the basic conflict between nature and men. While having a conversation with Firstpost, Rishab Shetty said that this conflict is universal adding that for him ‘more regional is more universal‘. And definitely, the film’s story is universal, which goes beyond language and boundaries.
Raw, real and relevant
If you look at the character traits of the lead protagonist, Shiva played by Rishab Shetty, you will notice that every element of him is raw, real and at the same time relevant, which directly connects with the audience. The actor’s portrayal has been written in such a way that every individual will somehow find relevance with Shiva’s character. The story
