Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli attacks Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has now spoken up against Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De, after having lashed out at Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt.

Chandel took to social media and shared an open letter by Tanushree Dutta on Wednesday. Referring to Ajay, Chandel added that, "These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims..."

These men are so intoxicated with power and money, they are teasing the movement by supporting fellow harassers and slyly mocking the victims, also shamelessly defending their actions with lame excuses...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 17, 2019

(Contd)....and all those who are enjoying the sweetness of silence just because it is happening to somebody else’s daughter shall know the world is round and everything comes around 🙏 #Metoo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 17, 2019

Ajay had earlier shown support to the #MeToo movement when he declared that he would not work with people who had been accused in the movement.

His association with Alok Nath (one of the more prominent names which came up during the movement) for De De Pyaar De however, brought in considerable backlash with most people calling the actor out since Ajay has not remained true to his word.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 11:11:27 IST

