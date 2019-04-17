Tanushree Dutta attacks Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath: No option but to put up with fake heroes

As India witnessed the rising of the #MeToo movement last year, several actors had come out in support of the survivors, stating that they would never feature in films that include the accused. One of the main names that the movement exposed, was that of Alok Nath, who was accused by a noted writer-director of sexually assaulting her and later raping her.

Thus, Nath's inclusion in Ajay Devgn's upcoming De De Pyaar De has been criticised by Tanushree Dutta. This move has also been condemned by a section of the audience, who have claimed the Raid actor is a hypocrite.

Dutta, one of the pioneers of #MeToo in India, recently opened up about the issue and said in a statement, "We need to have real heroes and heroines in Bollywood, real men and women who stand up for the dignity of helpless folks, be living examples of compassion, goodwill, and heroism and make a real impact in the nation by using their power and position to help rather than derail movements such as #MeToo and other causes and lead by example. Till then no option but to put up with these fake heroes and their even faker rag doll heroines."

The actress further added that she hoped that the film industry would be rid of such actors who backtrack on their word, based on convenience.

