Kangana Ranaut to be credited as co-director with Krish for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Kangana Ranaut will be sharing the directorial credit with Krish for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, informed Mid-Day. It had been reported earlier that Kangana had taken over the directorial reins of Manikarnika and had re-shot major portions of the film.

According to the report, an insider revealed that producer Kamal Jain met with Zee Studios and arrived at the decision on Monday, 30 October. The actress, who headlined the 45 day re-shoot schedule, was also involved in the editing process, VFX work, music of the film as well as the final cut. Moreover, the source said that Kangana also razed short the shooting schedule of her upcoming film, Panga, so as to accommodate for the post-production work for Manikarnika.

Jain confirmed the news and said, "The film is finally looking exactly the way we had envisioned it. Kangana is a perfectionist who headlined every department. We are happy with what she has done and it would be unfair to not give her credit where it's due." He further said that if someone had worked hard, they should be acknowledged.

The actress, who said that Manikarnika was by far her most difficult role especially since she injured herself several times on set, reportedly insisted on forgoing the director credit in the teaser. The period drama is all set to release on Republic Day weekend next year.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2018 11:32 AM