Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi — Filming wrapped on reshoots of Kangana Ranaut's period drama

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has completed its filming schedule, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on 12 October.

#Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi filming complete today... All set for 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekendpic.twitter.com/Bc04JTgfav — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 12, 2018

It had been earlier reported that the makers of Manikarnika had decided to reshoot major portions of the film with Kangana at the helm, since the initial rushes of the film turned out different from what was conceptualised, vastly deviating from the KV Vijayendra Prasad script that was approved.

This also resulted in the budget of the film to escalate from Rs 60 cr to Rs 125 cr, after a series of production delays and reshoots. Further, actor Sonu Sood exited the project citing that the reshoot schedule clashed with the shooting for Rohit Shetty's Simmba, that was slated to begin from September, 2019. Soon after, actress Swati Semwal, who was supposed to portray the role of Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau's wife Parvati, also quit the film stating that she felt her role was not substantial enough after a point.

Apart from Kangana, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta and TV actress Ankita Lokhande. Initially slated for a 29 November release this year, the film, produced by Zee Studios, will now hit cinemas on 25 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 10:50 AM