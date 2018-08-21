You are here:

Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta to star in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga; film to release in 2019

FP Staff

Aug,21 2018 11:00:31 IST

Kangana Ranaut will be featured in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's next project. The film, which will also have Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta as a part of the cast will be titled Panga, reports DNA.

Kangana Ranaut (left), Jassie Gill (right). Images from Facebook

The official announcement was made by the Nil Battey Sannata director on her Twitter handle. The video portrayed a collage of pictures of the cast and crew of the film. Each individual was surrounded by their respective family members in adorable, heart-warming images while pithy quotes flashed after each collage about what each member thought of their support systems.

The main theme of the video was to uphold the strength that each family provides to each individual which is always more than enough for them to take on the world.

Tiwari, well known for her work on Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly ki Barfi, has a knack for portraying slice-of-life films which depict real, relatable characters who also have their share of quirks.

The screenplay and dialogues for Panga have been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film is set to hit theatres in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 11:00 AM

