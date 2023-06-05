Bollywood’s versatile star Kangana Ranaut has schooled the netizens and explained the types of traditional headpieces worn in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab after her jewellery was called ‘crown’ on social media.

On Sunday, the Tanu Weds Manu Returns star shared pics from her regal photoshoot, where she had worn a royal headpiece. The traditional piece on her head instantly grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens and some of them called it a crown.

It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos … 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9PcO0f3yaL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 5, 2023

Explaining that it’s a traditional jewellery piece, the actress reacted to a news portal, who called it a crown and tweeted, “It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos …”

Sharing the regal look on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “You don’t choose your dreams … they choose you … trust and take that leap.”

On the professional front, the National Award winning actress has biggies like Emergency, Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas under her belt. Talking about Emergency, it is directed by Kangana Ranaut and also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others in prominent roles. On the other hand, Chandramukhi 2, which is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s blockbuster sequel Chandramukhi, features Raghava Lawrence in a lead role.

