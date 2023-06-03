Kangana Ranaut has always spoken her heart out in interviews and on Instagram. Recently, she shared something about what we call the ‘airport looks’ trend. Ranaut shared multiple pictures from her different airport looks and wrote a long note on her Instagram story to share how she unintentionally began this so-called trend.

She wrote- “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

She added, “While I act like a bimbo, the system hails me as a fashionista to encourage me to promote more international brands while my own people like weavers and handicrafts men dying slow and steady death.”

On vanity issues

Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it’s about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation

On Indian v/s American woman

If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?

