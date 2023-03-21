Days after wrapping up her portion from the upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, a BTS picture from the film’s set is going viral on social media that shows actress Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before traditional avatar. Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Raghava Lawrence shared a picture of himself with the actress as the two posed on the film’s set. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Kangana looks splendid as a dancer who performs in the king’s court. Similarly, Lawrence was also dressed in a traditional outfit from the film’s set. Without revealing any details about the picture, the actor just added a caption that read, “Chandramukhi2 #kanganaranaut #chandramukhi #chandramuki2 #lawrence #raghavalawrence #pvasu #vadivel”

Fans who were excited after seeing the post shared their reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “Waiting… Raghava Lawrence..anna..”, while another user wrote, “eagerly waiting for the movie.”

Fans flooded the comment section with heart as well as fire emojis.

Earlier, the actress while announcing the wrap of her shoot shared another picture with her co-actor and expressed her gratitude to the entire team.

“As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being…

Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you,” she wrote.

About Chandramukhi 2

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the official remake of 2005 hit Tamil film, Chandramukhi. Raghava Lawrence will play the role of ‘Vettaiyan’, the character played by Rajinikanth in the first part. The film also features actors Lakshmi Menon and Vadivelu in prominent roles.

The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

