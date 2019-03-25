Kangana Ranaut says if Manikarnika does not win National Award, it'll question credibility of ceremony

Kangana Ranaut has said that if she or her last film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi does not win a National Award, it would lead to questioning the credibility of the award ceremony. However, she added that if she comes across a another good of work, she will objectively acknowledge that it is better.

During an interaction with the media on her 32rd birthday, Kangana was quoted by Indo-Asian News Service as saying, "I feel there are certain things which if you will not respect, then it is, in turn, disrespectful for that organisation itself. So, if I or my film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi doesn't win at National film awards, then it will question the credibility of that award ceremony but if I come across other good work then, I will be objective enough to say it's better than me."

Kangana, who has bagged three National Awards for Fashion (2010), Queen (2015) and Tanu weds Manu Returns (2016), also praised Tabu for AndhaDhun saying that she was "floored" by the actor's performance in the film.

Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's sports drama Panga. She also recently signed the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa. Titled Thalaivi, the film will be directed by Vijay.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 15:32:17 IST