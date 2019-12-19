Kangana Ranaut explains why Bollywood celebs haven't reacted to CAA protests, calls them 'cowards'

Kangana Ranaut has criticised the Hindi film industry's silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the following unrest it caused with state police launching violent attacks on Indian students of universities like Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Speaking to a publication, Ranaut lashed out at Bollywood celebrities, stating actors should be ashamed of themselves for their silence. She added most actors in the industry are highly privileged, and could not be less bothered about the goings-on in the country. They, claimed Kangana, were more about looking "into the mirror 20 times a day."

When asked if she thought the actors were maintaining silence owing to the fear of a backlash, Kangana tells Times of India, "They live under the fear of everything. They are the most scared human beings I’ve ever seen. They are sissies. They are cowards. They’re spineless people. That’s why they bully outsiders. They bully girls because they are cowards. And I feel there is really no hope for them. We need to stop projecting them as icons. We need to stop projecting themas our torchbearers. We need to see them for who they are. They are just social media, whatever makeup and clothes posts that they do, pumping their muscles in the gym the whole day. That’s who they are. If we have the clarity of who they are, we will not be disappointed. So we need to have that clarity, and we need to know who our real role models are.”

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large. In fact, Farhan even called out to fans and followers to join him in the Mumbai protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act being held on Thursday.

Kangana's upcoming film Panga, which narrates the story of a Kabbadi player, had its first look unveiled on Thursday. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January, and will clash with Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D. The trailer will be launched on 23 December.

Check out the first look of Kangana Ranaut from Panga

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 19, 2019 10:55:58 IST