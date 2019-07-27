Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor wraps up shoot, thank film's cast, crew
ABCD and ABCD 2 proved successful ventures for dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Remo D'Souza. Street Dancer 3D, his upcoming collaboration with Varun Dhawan recently crossed a milestone. Dhawan, who has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this dance-drama, has wrapped up his filming schedule for the feature and has written a heartfelt note of his experiences.
Dhawan has taken to social media to express his feelings at bidding farewell to the cast and crew. Shraddha also wrote a note on the occasion of the wrap.
Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's posts
Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family pic.twitter.com/FfTDsRHVD8
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 27, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Last day of the dubai schedule with an amazing team @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi @prabhudheva @remodsouza #STREETDANCER3D 24 th jan 2020 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on
View this post on Instagram
We wrapped Street Dancer last night and my heart feels so full right now. It’s been such an incredible and memorable journey. It all starts with one man - Remo sir. @remodsouza Our Captain. The flag bearer of bringing dance films to India. Thank you sir, for our film and for paving the way for so many dancers all around our country to believe in their dreams. Bhushanji, for believing in this film. VD, my forever babulal chirkut batuk, you are an amazing friend and co actor. @varundvn Prabhu sir - you’ve blown our minds away with being so humble and being such an unbelievable dancer! Nora - you crazy amazing dancer you! @norafatehi Dadu - thank you for shooting our film so amazingly. Kruts & Shetts, you both are the lifeline of our film and have choreographed everything in the most incredible way and have kept the faith throughout! @iamkrutimahesh @rahuldid Nivadi, my bulbul, thank you for being my pillar through all the rehearsals and for inspiring me through every tough step. @niveditaasharma To all my fellow actors and dancers - I love you guys so much that words just won’t be able to express it. All the silly laughs and tp that we have done will be the highlight for me on this film. Thank you all for this friendship and love and strength through all the challenges! Love you guys too much!!! Shrads, Nix, Tan, Nam @shraddha.naik @tanghavri @menonnikita @namdeepak - you lovely, mad girls. What would I do without you’ll? Maahek and Praveen! @_praveen_nair @maaheknair You both are so inspiring. Thank you for making my fitness journey deeply meaningful. To the helpful physios - Rashi, Shinoj and Fatema who have made sure I can continue dancing despite all injuries. And doc Kalpesh - the most awesome chiropractor in town. My boys - Raju, Jeetu and Atul : for being with me every step of the way, taking the best care of me. Lekha - my manager. For coming in to my life! And lastly but mostly importantly, my family and loved ones. For always being the wind beneath my wings. A BIG thank you to each and every person on the film. Everyone’s worked so so hard and now it’ll all be put together for all of you to see on January 24, 2020! ❤️ #Memories #FilmWrap #SD3
Mumbai Mirror earlier reported that Shraddha is currently learning five different dance forms - Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. Shraddha came onboard after Katrina Kaif opted out because of her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat.
The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with the film. After wrapping up the first schedule in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film kicked off in London on 10 February, along with the two female leads.
D'Souza addressed speculations about the film being part of the ABCD franchise and told Mid-Day, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."
Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January, 2020.
Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 15:28:10 IST