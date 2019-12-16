'In solidarity with Jamia': From Mumbai University to BHU, students across India protest 'police brutality' on demonstrators at AMU, Jamia, Guwahati University

Following the brazen action by the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night when the police entered the university campus and blocked the gates to nab "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, students from across the country — Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai — have planned various protests over the next 24 hours to protest against "police brutality" on students of Jamia, Aligarh Mulsim University and Guwahati University.

Braving the freezing cold, hundreds of students poured into the streets outside the Jamia Millia University on Monday morning to protest the police action against their colleagues on Sunday night. The protesters included women students from several states. Locals and some guardians also came out in the support of protesting students.

There is outrage across the country among students over the Jamia fracas. Students from IIT-Bombay, Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University, Tata Insitute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, Patna University, Madras University, Jadavpur University, Nadwa College in Lucknow, Benaras Hindu University and Pondicherry University, among others, have come out in solidarity with students of Jamia and Guwahati university protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Protests have been organised in at least 18 cities and towns across India. Five protests in Mumbai — TISS, Mumbai University, CESA in Kurla (West), Ambassador Hotel and Girgaum Chowpatty near Tilak statue. Five in Delhi — Jantar Mantar, IIT Delhi, India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia Gate 7 and at CR Park Market no. 2. This aside, protests have been planned in Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Thiruvanathapuram among others.

AHMEDABAD

- Dec 16th: 4PM | IIMA (old campus road)

- Dec 17th: 5PM | Sabarmati Ashram LUCKNOW

- Dec 16th: Ongoing | Nadwa College

- Dec 19th: 2PM | Parivartan Chowk THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

- Dec 16th: 10AM | Martyrs Column — Feminism in India (@FeminismInIndia) December 16, 2019

Protests are on at the main gate of Mumbai University's Kalina campus in Santa Cruz. Students of IIM-Ahmedabad have planned protests outside the old campus footpath. Another set of protesters in Chennai have planned a meeting at the Chepauk Guest House today.

Peaceful protest against violent attacks on students in Jamia, AMU, DU in Mumbai University, Kalina. pic.twitter.com/zKyDn5964L — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) December 16, 2019

Chennai please note. Please show up. 16th December, 4PM at Chepauk. After tonight this isn’t just about the bill anymore. Fascism has descended and is making its way closer to home. In solidarity with #JamiaMilia and the brave, brave students fighting for all of us there. https://t.co/EnFN7Ou6ED — Rohitha (@romimacaronii) December 15, 2019

Journalists tweeted out videos from protesting sites. At Mumbai University, protesters were heard chanting slogans about Azadi.

Students of Pondicherry University, IISC- Bangalore, Jadavpur University (Kolkata) and many more will protest today in their campus in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) December 16, 2019

Protests to show solidarity with Jamia, AMU students at Mumbai University, Main Gate, Kalina campus at 4 pm today. Be there, Bombay. RT to spread the word/fight fascism. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) December 16, 2019

Another protest will be held at 9 pm on Monday at the ITO police Headquarters in Delhi in solidarity with Jamia students.

If you're in Delhi, be there. 9 pm ITO police HQ in solidarity with Jamia students who are being brutalised by Delhi Police. I just spoke to a student whose friend studying in the library was picked up and dragged off by police. Frightening situation. Students badly injured. pic.twitter.com/txGDKnQXA6 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) December 15, 2019

Protest has been organised at the Savitribai Phule University in Pune at 7 pm on Monday.

Savitribai Phule University Pune, stands in solidarity with Jamia today at 7:00 PM. Be there Punekars. pic.twitter.com/zV5A6ezR4P — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) December 16, 2019

Another protest was organised in Chennai on Monday afternoon at the Madras University in the Periyar Ambedkar Study Circle.

Another protest in Chennai

16 Dec

1.20pm

Madras University

Periyar Ambedkar Study Circle#SolidarityWithJamia pic.twitter.com/06DhkvFVyn — Ayesha Minhaz (@ayesha_minhaz) December 16, 2019

Protests have also been called at the Town Hall in Bengaluru in solidarity with Jamia students. Students of Aligarh Muslim University gathered at the university gate and shouted slogans which soon descended into clashes between the students and the police. According to a report in The Wire that at least 60 students were injured, with the police blocking ambulances from going inside the university and helping the wounded students. According to NDTV, the police planned evacuating the university and send all students home. "We are evacuating AMU today, we will send all students home," UP DGP OP Singh said. "We have received no reports of any vandalism by the police."

Protests at the Lucknow Integral University Girls hostel:

This is from Lucknow Integral University Girls hostel. Students protesting against CAB and Delhi police brutality on #JamiaMilia students.#CAAProtests #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/DlkdsmbwcB — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 16, 2019

Students and faculy members of BHU also took out peaceful rallies to show solidarity with protesting students.

The students of Pondicherry University also protested the Delhi Police violence in Jamia.

The Indian Express reported that IIT-Bombay also joined nationwide protests and marched with torches and placards which read "n solidarity with Jamia." The Times of India reported that students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow marched through the city.

Another video from Lucknow's Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama with the police vehicle in sight as students protest in solidarity with #JamiaMilia and #AligarhMuslimUniversity #CAA2019 pic.twitter.com/XzpxbCEvFH — Yusra Husain (@yusrahusainTOI) December 15, 2019

Images of Police firing tear gas shells inside JMI and AMU campus, smashing bikes on the streets in Aligarh and beating unarmed students has caused immense outrage across the country, with many protests being organised in support of the students. Video 1: Protests at Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad. Video 2: Rally at The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai. Video 3: Rally at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Video 4: Rally at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. Video 5: Protest at Nadwa College, Lucknow. Police have said they entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday evening and carried out raids against ‘outsiders’. The police chief Om Prakash Singh said they acted with restraint and has denied reports of vandalism. Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar has issued a statement saying that JMI will file an FIR against the entry of Police in the university campus. She said that while destroyed property can be rebuilt, students cannot be compensated for what they were put through. The Aligarh Muslim University has announced that the University will remain closed till 5 January. #jamiamilliaislamia #student #protest #jmi #police #thrash #student #cab #citizenshipamendmentbill2019 #photos #news #delhipolice #delhi #capital #lucknow #nadwacollege #tissmumbai #iitbombay #iitmadras #manuu

Central University Kerala, Kasaragod against Police violence and CAA pic.twitter.com/uTD5BHWXfy — Dalit Camera (@DalitCamera) December 16, 2019

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force has been deployed at the Arts Faculty. Sources said students from the English department of DU had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered.

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the sources said. At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams. However, a senior police officer said some students were stopping others from taking exams and police were there keeping a watch. "We were at the campus just to keep a watch as some students were stopping others from taking exams," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The officer also added that no student was detained and that they did not use force on anyone. Students of political science department boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students. "I am the only one who has been detained at Maurice Nagar Police Station. There was a group of 60-70 students who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty against police action on Jamia students," Abhigyan, a student of Ramjas College told news agency PTI.

