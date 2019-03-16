Kalank: New still of Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum from upcoming period drama released

A new still of Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum in the upcoming period drama Kalank was shared by producer Karan Johar on 16 March. The actress looks regal in a red Indian outfit and jewellery embellished with pearls and precious stones.

Previously, new images of Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan were also released by the makers. On 12 March, a brief teaser that gave a glimpse of the world Kalank is set in was also dropped on 12 March.

Karan had on 6 March had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Kalank will be set in 1940s, around unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan.

The film has been produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Kalank, directed by 2 States helmer Abhishek Varman, is scheduled to hit cinemas on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 11:56:20 IST