Kalank: New still of Alia Bhatt's character from upcoming period drama released on actress' birthday

A new still of Alia Bhatt as Roop in the upcoming period drama Kalank was released on 15 March, on the actress' 26th birthday. The actress is dressed in a white Indian outfit with a bindi in the image.

Varun Dhawan had also teased his character Zafar on 14 March. The makers had dropped a brief teaser that gave a glimpse of the world Kalank is set in on 12 March.

Karan Johar had on 6 March shared a teaser and had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Kalank will be set in 1940s, around unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan.

The film has been produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Kalank, directed by 2 States helmer Abhishek Varman, is scheduled to hit cinemas on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 12:46:53 IST