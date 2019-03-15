Kalank: Karan Johar shares another still of Sonakshi Sinha's character from Abhishek Varman's directorial

Producer Karan johar shared a new still of Sonakshi Sinha's character Satya Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama Kalank on 15 March. In the photo, the actress is dressed in a mint coloured saree. She also sports a bindi and sindoor.

Earlier in the day, the makers had also shared another image of Alia Bhatt from the film. The makers had dropped a brief teaser that gave a glimpse of the world Kalank is set in on 12 March.

Karan had on 6 March shared a teaser and had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Kalank will be set in 1940s, around unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan.

The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit has been produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Kalank will release in cinemas on 17 April.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 17:02:33 IST