Kajol's Helicopter Eela to now release on 7 September, avoids clash with Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Actress Kajol's Helicopter Eela, which was slated to release on 14 September, will now hit the screens on 7 September, thus avoiding the clash with Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The new release date was announced via a statement. Kajol also posted on Twitter informing about the change in release date:

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars Riddhi Sen, who won a National Award for his role in Kaushik Ganguly’s 2017 Bengali film Nagarkirtan. He will be seen essaying the role of Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, Helicopter Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi and the lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire.

This film marks Kajol's return to Bollywood after her 2015 film Dilwale alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. She was later seen alongside Dhanush in the 2017 Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, that marked her second Kollywood film after 1997's Minsara Kanavu (dubbed in Hindi as Sapnay). Kajol's forthcoming film includes Om Raut's directorial Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn after nine years.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 13:09 PM