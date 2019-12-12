Kabir Singh tops Google India's movie trends list of 2019, overtakes Avengers: Endgame, Joker, Gully Boy

After becoming India's highest grossing Hindi film of the year, Shahid Kapoor's romantic drama Kabir Singh topped the list of Google India's 2019 trends in the movies section.

Leaving behind biggies like Avengers: Endgame and Joker, the film became the most searched movie of the year on Google India and stood on the 4th position in the overall trend for 2019.

Other films that made it to the list of Top 10 were Stan Lee's brainchild Captain Marvel, and Bollywood movies Super 30, Mission Mangal and Gully Boy.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. It follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. Kabir Singh also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa, and Adil Hussain.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on 21 June.

Upon release, the movie had created an uproar for its portrayal of the lead character and its unabashed endorsement of toxic masculinity. Vanga was also criticised for defending violence against women in the movie. After the film's release, Vanga had said in an interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see any emotion there. (sic)” He also took aim at his critics calling them "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry".

However, despite the criticism, the film raked in a whopping Rs 20.21 crore of the first day of its release, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Kabir Singh was also leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, but the breach hadn't impacted the film's earnings.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Dec 12, 2019 11:02:46 IST