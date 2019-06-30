Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's film surpasses Rs 150 cr mark on Day 9

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has been on a money-minting spree ever since its release on 21 June. The film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and is also the third-highest grossing movie of 2019, after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

Kabir Singh added Rs 17.10 crore to its collection on Saturday, 29 June, pushing its current total earnings to Rs 163.73 crore. The film could surpass the Rs 175 crore mark in its third week, note trade analysts.

Here are Kabir Singh's latest box office figures:

#KabirSingh crosses ₹ 150 cr... Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 10]... Now third highest grosser of 2019, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal... Trending better than #Padmaavat in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 163.73 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2019

A remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy (starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey), Kabir Singh has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Kesari and Total Dhamaal. The film also trended better than Shahid Kapoor's last film, Padmavaat (2018). It has also recorded the best second Friday earnings (Rs 12.21 crore) compared to past releases of this year.

On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Trade analysts have called it the "best trending film of 2019." However, despite the commercial success, Kabir Singh has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women. Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had also raised objection against the the film for its negative portrayal of doctors in the film. He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

