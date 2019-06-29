You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week

FP Staff

Jun 29, 2019 15:50:39 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has been raking in big numbers at the domestic box office. In the first week of its release, the film has earned Rs 146.63 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on 29 June (Saturday). Trade analysts note that the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, is still attracting audience to cinemas despite new releases.

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advanis film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. YouTube

Kabir Singh minted Rs 15.91 crore on Thursday and Rs 12.21 crore on Friday. The film has also been performing well during weekdays.

A remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, Kabir Singh has recorded the best second Friday earnings compared to past releases of this year.

 

On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Trade analysts have called it the "best trending film of 2019".

However, Kabir Singh has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women. Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had also raised objection against the the film for its portrayal of doctors in the film. He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

 

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 15:50:39 IST

tags: arjun reddym vijay deverakonda , Bollywood , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kabir Singh , kabir singh box office collection , Kiara Advani , Sandeep Reddy Vanga , Shahid Kapoor , Shalini Pandey

also see

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's remake of Arjun Reddy earns Rs 15.91 cr on Day 6

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's remake of Arjun Reddy earns Rs 15.91 cr on Day 6

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Kabir Singh early reactions: Shahid Kapoor's 'menacing, angry' avatar praised as career-best performance

Kabir Singh early reactions: Shahid Kapoor's 'menacing, angry' avatar praised as career-best performance