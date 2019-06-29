Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns Rs 146.63 cr in first week

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has been raking in big numbers at the domestic box office. In the first week of its release, the film has earned Rs 146.63 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on 29 June (Saturday). Trade analysts note that the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, is still attracting audience to cinemas despite new releases.

Kabir Singh minted Rs 15.91 crore on Thursday and Rs 12.21 crore on Friday. The film has also been performing well during weekdays.

#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share... Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional... Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

A remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, Kabir Singh has recorded the best second Friday earnings compared to past releases of this year.

On the first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Trade analysts have called it the "best trending film of 2019".

However, Kabir Singh has received mostly negative reviews for promoting misogyny and normalising violence against women. Recently, a Mumbai-based doctor had also raised objection against the the film for its portrayal of doctors in the film. He had written to Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde, stating that the film sends a "wrong message" about the medical profession.

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 9]

It’s difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh, since the film refuses to slow down... Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 29, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 15:50:39 IST