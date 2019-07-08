Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's drama hauls in Rs 235.72 cr in three weeks

Kabir Singh has been having a dream run at the box office ever since its release on 21 June. After crossing Rs 225 crore benchmark on 6 June (Saturday), the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer has now surpassed the Rs 230 crore mark by a leap.

On Sunday (7 July), the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted another Rs 9.61 crore, pushing its current total earnings to Rs 235.72 crore.

According to trade analysts, the movie has overtaken the lifetime earnings of the blockbusters, Kick and Chennai Express. They have also predicted that Kabir Singh is on its way to surpassing Simmba and Uri: The Surgical Strike's lifetime business.

Check out Kabir Singh's latest box office figures here

#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 22.52 cr Total: ₹ 235.72 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 8, 2019

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

Despite the film being leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres, its earnings have not been affected drastically.

Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

Despite the tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” He added that critics are "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry."

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 12:32:02 IST