Justin Timberlake drops surprise new single SoulMate, months after Man of the Woods album

Justin Timberlake surprised fans with the release of his new single SoulMate on 3 July. This song is the newest release since his last studio album Man of the Woods, which came out in February. The singer had shared the cover art of the song on Twitter.

The musician also posted the official audio of the song on YouTube. 'Summer starts now," says Timberlake as he begins the song, which has a lively almost samba-like dance beat to it, a shift from his last album's sound.

Variety reported that the song has been produced by Nineteen85, who has in the past collaborated with Drake on 'Hotline Bling', 'One Dance' and 'Too Good'.

Along with the new single release, Timberlake was also featured in Complex, where he spoke about the possibility of a collaboration with the Canadian rapper. The musicians have worked together in the past on just one song titled 'Cabaret' from The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2.

Timberlake is currently on the European leg of the Man of the Woods tour, which extends all the way into January 2019. Amidst of the world tour, he is still finding time to produce new music, including the new track.

Listen to 'SoulMate' here.



Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 18:34 PM