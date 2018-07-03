Drake's Scorpion breaks all Apple music records, emerges as No 1 album in 92 countries

Started from the bottom and now Drake has broken every Apple music record.

Aubrey Drake Graham who is popularly known as Drake released his new album titled Scorpion a few days back. The 25-track album has set a record for most one-day streams for an album on Apple Music. The streaming platform says the album has logged more than 170 million streams worldwide since its release 29 June, more than doubling Drake’s prior one-day record on Apple Music with last year’s More Life. Not only that, nine of the 10 most-streamed songs are from Drizzy's new album.

It has become the number one album on the Apple Music charts in 92 different countries almost instantaneously and becoming the fastest-growing album ever on the service.

This is Drake's fifth studio album and includes the No. 1 hits Nice for What and God’s Plan. It also features Michael Jackson on a previously unreleased track as well as collaborations with Jay-Z and Ty Dolla $ign. It is expected to debut at No 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

