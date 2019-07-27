Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's film earns Rs 5.40 cr

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer highly-anticipated black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya hit screens on 26 July. The film had a decent opening, raking in Rs 5.40 crore, according to a Koimoi report. However, the film could not overtake Kangana's last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which opened with Rs 8.75 crore.

The film was leaked online hours after its release by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, which may also have affected its collections.

As per the same report, while the footfalls in the morning and afternoon shows were as expected, the theatre occupancy increased by the evening. The film has performed well in the multiplexes and the big cities.

On the other hand, Arjun Patiala has had a disappointing start at the box office. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film was expected to mint Rs 2 to 3 crores on the first day, but the film only managed to pick up Rs 1.35 crore (estimated) on its opening day, reports Koimoi. The report adds the film has not performed well in Northern India, where Diljit has a large fan base.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which released on 12 July, has been steadily garnering the big numbers at the box office. Based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 entered the coveted Rs 100-crore club within 10 days of its release. As per latest reports, the film has Rs 113. 71 crore in its kitty currently.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya follows Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Rohit Jugraj’s directorial Arjun Patiala sees Diljit in the titular role as a quirky police officer, Varun Sharma as his friend, and Kriti as a journalist.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 17:58:06 IST