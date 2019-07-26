Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama makes Rs 113.71 cr in 14 days

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, has been raking in the big numbers at the box office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on the 1oth day of its release, the film collected another Rs 3.03 crore on Thursday (25 July), pushing its current total to Rs 113.71 crore.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has been performing consistently well at the box office ever since its release on 12 July.

As per trade analysts, the film has fared exceptionally well in Mumbai and Delhi, which has contributed to the film's business overall. The film has been declared a hit.

Check out the latest box office figures for Super 30

#Super30 shows its stamina in Week 2... Contribution from #Mumbai [₹ 35.13 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 23.57 cr] circuits is driving its biz... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr, Tue 3.34 cr, Wed 3.16 cr, Thu 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 113.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

#Super30 biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr Total: ₹ 113.71 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Speaking about the commercial success of Super 30, Hrithik had opened up about the film's box office haul, which cruised past a smooth Rs 50 crore on the opening weekend itself. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Roshan said he feels humbled.

"It is similar to how I felt when my first film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) had released. Box office collections do have some sort of importance, as they indicate that the audiences have accepted your work and connected to it in some way," the actor was quoted as saying.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 15:22:32 IST