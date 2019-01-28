Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 42.55 cr in opening weekend

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had a slow start but picked up pace on day 2. The revenue has now crossed the Rs 40 crore mark. The film performed exceptionally across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Gujarat has also witnessed 100 percent growth over Saturday and Sunday.

According to trade analysts, this is Ranaut's biggest opener. The film earned Rs 8.75 crore on day 1, Rs 18.10 crore on day 2 and Rs 15.70 crore on day 3. The collection, which includes Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions, currently stands at Rs 42.55 crore.

#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi focuses on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise, has penned the script of Manikarnika.

Meanwhile, Thackeray, which also shares the same release date as Manikarnika, earned Rs 22.90 crore over the opening weekend. Trade analysts report that the film's Marathi version is dominating with great business.

#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike is on its way to join the 200 crore club, say trade analysts. Currently in its third weekend at the box office, it has raked in Rs 157.38 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rocking... Puts up a fantastic total in Weekend 3... The incredible trending is an eye opener... Has strong chance of joining ₹ 200 cr Club... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 157.38 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 16:04:21 IST