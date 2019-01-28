You are here:

Manikarnika box office collection: Kangana Ranaut's period drama earns Rs 42.55 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Jan 28, 2019 13:40:29 IST

Kangana Ranaut's period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had a slow start but picked up pace on day 2. The revenue has now crossed the Rs 40 crore mark. The film performed exceptionally across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. Gujarat has also witnessed 100 percent growth over Saturday and Sunday.

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi trailer. YouTube screengrab

Still from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. YouTube screengrab

According to trade analysts, this is Ranaut's biggest opener. The film earned Rs 8.75 crore on day 1, Rs 18.10 crore on day 2 and Rs 15.70 crore on day 3. The collection, which includes Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions, currently stands at Rs 42.55 crore.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi focuses on Rani Laxmibai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land. The film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande and Danny Denzongpa among others. KV Vijayendra Prasad, screenwriter of blockbusters like Baahubali franchise, has penned the script of Manikarnika.

Meanwhile, Thackeray, which also shares the same release date as Manikarnika, earned Rs 22.90 crore over the opening weekend. Trade analysts report that the film's Marathi version is dominating with great business.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is on its way to join the 200 crore club, say trade analysts. Currently in its third weekend at the box office, it has raked in Rs 157.38 crore. 

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 16:04:21 IST

tags: Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Karni Sena , Manikarnika , manikarnika box office collection , Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi , Republic Day

also see

Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's period drama picks up pace, earns Rs 26.85 cr

Manikarnika box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut's period drama picks up pace, earns Rs 26.85 cr

Manikarnika: Maharashtra Karni Sena threatens to not let Kangana Ranauat 'walk freely' in the state

Manikarnika: Maharashtra Karni Sena threatens to not let Kangana Ranauat 'walk freely' in the state

Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day

Manikarnika, Thackeray box office collection: Kangana Ranaut film collects Rs 8.75 cr, Nawazuddin-starrer Rs 6 cr on opening day