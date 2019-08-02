Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film earns Rs 31 cr in opening week

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya hit screens on 26 July. A week after its release, the current collections stand at Rs 31 crore, a Koimoi report states.

The film had a decent opening, raking in Rs 5.40 crore, but it could not overtake Kangana's last release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which opened with Rs 8.75 crore.

The film was leaked online hours after its release by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, which may also have affected its collections.

According to trade analysts, Judgementall Hai Kya may be able to pull in a total of Rs 40 crore, but its box office fate depends on how it fares on the second week. The only Bollywood release this week is Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, but Judgementall Hai Kya may face stiff competition from this week's Hollywood biggie — Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya follows Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be.

It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Arjun Patiala, on the other hand, had managed to collect only Rs 6 crores till Wednesday, 31 July. Rohit Jugraj’s directorial Arjun Patiala sees Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role as a quirky police officer, Varun Sharma as his friend, and Kriti Sanon as a journalist.

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which released on 12 July, has been steadily garnering the big numbers, even after three weeks at the box office. Based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club within 10 days of its release. The film currently boasts of Rs 131.65 crore in its kitty.

Check out the latest figures of Super 30

#Super30 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr

Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr

Week 3: ₹ 17.94 cr

Total: ₹ 131.65 cr

India biz.

HIT.#Super30 benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 10

₹ 125 cr: Day 17

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 15:39:58 IST