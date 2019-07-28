Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's film earns Rs 13.42 cr in two days

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer highly-anticipated black comedy Judgementall Hai Kya had a decent opening day and raked in Rs 5.40 crore. The film has now witnessed a 50 percent surge in its earnings on day 2. The total domestic box office collection is now Rs 13.42 crore. The film should easily cross the Rs 20 crore mark over the weekend.

Here is the update on Judgementall Hai Kya's performance at the domestic box office.

#BoxofficeSummary - #Saturday: And biz shoots up again... #JudgementallHaiKya jumps on Day 2, national multiplexes record significant growth... Children/families are back to enhance biz of #TheLionKing. Big jump... #Super30 back in form. Packs a good total. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 28, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya was also leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, within hours of release. This may affected the earnings of the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also mentioned that children and families are driving the business of The Lion King, which has grossed Rs 98.48 crore so far. Super 30 has also witnessed decent footfall but Diljit Dosanjh's cop comedy Arjun Patiala has not picked up pace. Kabir Singh is on its way to surpass Rs 275 crore this weekend.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya follows Bobby (Kangana) and her next-door neighbour Keshav (Rajkummar). While Bobby suffers from multiple mental disorders, we are told, Keshav is "too normal". He has a house, a job, a girlfriend and is everyone's favourite. Things soon go awry for the "overtly stable" Keshav when Bobby confesses to the police that Keshav is not what he portrays himself to be. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

Initially titled Mental Hai Kya, the name of the movie was changed to Judgementall Hai Kya after mental health experts termed it as "atrocious and insensitive" towards people who suffer from mental health issues.

