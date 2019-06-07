Jonas Brothers release comeback album Happiness Begins after a hiatus of ten years

After a hiatus of ten years, sibling trio Jonas Brothers have released their latest and much-awaited album Happiness Begins. It marks the band's fifth studio album and first in 10 years, following 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times. The comeback album features 14 tracks and comes days after the group dropped their two catchy singles, 'Sucker' and 'Cool.'

As he announced the release of the album on Instagram, Nick Jonas took a trip down the memory lane to when they released their last album. He shared a video from 2009 where the trio is seen visiting a store to buy their own album.

While making the announcement, Joe wrote "Writing this album was personal and raw."

#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS https://t.co/43aHXb4lqQ pic.twitter.com/RIBlH7sYRR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019

Other songs from the album that the fans would get to hear are 'Only Human', 'I Believe (Showed Me)', 'Used To Be', 'Every Single Time', 'Don't Throw It Away', 'Love Her', 'Happy When I am Sad', 'Trust', 'Strangers', 'Hesitate', 'Rollercoaster', 'Comeback'.

On 4 June, a documentary titled Chasing Happiness was released highlighting the band's rise to pop stardom, their breakup for solo careers, and the ultimate comeback with the upcoming album on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from the album, Jonas Brothers is all set for the 'Happiness Begins' world tour which will kick start on 4 August in Miami, Florida and will continue till 20 October.

