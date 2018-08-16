First look of Vox Lux, Holmes & Watson, The Aeronauts, The Tax Collector and Green Book unveiled

The first look of several upcoming films and television shows were recently released and they look promising. While Vox Lux will depict the journey of a singer attaining worldwide fame, Mahershala Ali's Green Book will tell a story set during the times of racial segregation in the US. Other projects include Amazon's The Aeronauts, Sherlock Holmes spoof Holmes & Watson and David Ayer's The Tax Collector.

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in The Aeronauts

Yes, that is Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne... two thousand feet in the air. Here's your epic first look at The Aeronauts, now in production. pic.twitter.com/ZHB19bi0hJ — Amazon Studios (@AmazonStudios) August 15, 2018

The Theory of Everything duo reunited for Amazon's The Aeronauts, which began shooting this week, reports Variety. Set in 1862, this show will follow a wealthy young widow and a scientist who mount a hot air balloon to fly higher than anyone in history.

Natalie Portman in Vox Lux

Black Swan actress Natalie Portman will be seen in Brady Corbet's Vox Lux as an aspiring pop star. According to The Wrap, the film will tell the story of Celeste, who becomes successful as a result of unusual circumstances. IndieWire writes that Vox Lux will premiere at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Will Ferrell and John C Reilly in Holmes & Watson

First look at Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly in the upcoming comedy 'Holmes & Watson' 🕵️‍♂️ (via @EW) pic.twitter.com/tnQNpNxhPG — FANDOM (@getFANDOM) August 11, 2018

The first look of Etan Cohen's Holmes & Watson shows the Step Brothers duo Will Ferrell and John C Reilly in a 19th-century get-up. The comedy also stars Rebecca Hall, Kelly Macdonald, Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie, Rob Brydon, and Lauren Lapkus according to ScreenCrush.

Shia LeBeouf in The Tax Collector

Director David Ayer tweeted an image of The Tax Collector lead Shia LeBeouf - covered in tattoos, one of which says 'Creeper' and smoking a cigarette. Details of the film have been kept under wraps. The supporting cast includes Bobby Soto, George Lopez, and Lana Parilla writes The Wrap.

Mahershala Ali and Viggo Martensen in Green Book

The first look at Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen in Peter Farrelly's first drama 'Green Book,' opening on November 21. pic.twitter.com/whRB2R7I75 — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) August 11, 2018

Green Book is based on the real-life story of Tony Lip, an American Italian bouncer-turned driver to world-renowned classical pianist Dr Don Shirley. The film is directed by Peter Farrelly and also stars Linda Cardellini.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 20:06 PM