Fantastic Beasts 2 stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law surprise fans at Platform 9 3/4 on 'Back to Hogwarts Day'

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Schmander and Jude Law, who will be seen as Albus Dumbledore, in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald made a surprise appearance at London's King's Cross station on 1 September, celebrated as 'Back to Hogwarts Day'.

Fans annually gather at Platform 9¾ and often dress as their favorite characters from the popular Harry Potter series by JK Rowling. They also lined up to get their photographs of themselves pushing a luggage trolley to cross the magical barrier. The railway station also had an official announcement declaring the departure of the train at 11 am.

Due to International Statute of Secrecy, we’re unable to confirm if the 11:00 #KingsCross to #Edinburgh is the Hogwarts Express, but we would advise all muggles to stay away from Platform 9¾. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wP6rCUUyES — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) September 1, 2018

This is what happens when you are walking through kings cross on the 1st of September at 11am. ❤️ #backtohogwarts pic.twitter.com/nGVuxS5c2y — Karen Reyburn (@karenlreyburn) September 1, 2018

There was just an announcement at kings cross station saying the train at platform 9¾ is now departing and I’m so happy omg #backtohogwarts #harrypotter — Lucy P (@lucyparts) September 1, 2018

Passing through Kings Cross today was an experience! Them announcing the Hogwarts Express leaving over the speakers, hundreds of screaming fans... And then learning Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law were there somewhere?! Mad scenes ⚡ — Lewis R-J (@lewisarejay23) September 1, 2018

