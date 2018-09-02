You are here:

Fantastic Beasts 2 stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law surprise fans at Platform 9 3/4 on 'Back to Hogwarts Day'

FP Staff

Sep,02 2018 17:24:19 IST

Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Schmander and Jude Law, who will be seen as Albus Dumbledore, in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald made a surprise appearance at London's King's Cross station on 1 September, celebrated as 'Back to Hogwarts Day'.

Fans annually gather at Platform 9¾ and often dress as their favorite characters from the popular Harry Potter series by JK Rowling. They also lined up to get their photographs of themselves pushing a luggage trolley to cross the magical barrier. The railway station also had an official announcement declaring the departure of the train at 11 am.

