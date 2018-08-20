HBO's True Detective season three, starring Mahershala Ali, wraps filming in Fayetteville, Arkansas

HBO's crime anthology series True Detective recently wrapped filming for its upcoming season in Fayetteville, Arkansas reported Fayetteville Flyer. Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is headlining the third instalment of the show created by Nic Pizzolatto.

Season three of True Detective will span over three decades and was described by the makers as a "story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks". The supporting cast includes Carmen Ejogo, Ray Fisher, Mamie Gummer, Scoot McNairy and Stephen Dorff, according to ScreenRant.

In an interview with Fayetteville's PBS affiliate AETN, Pizzolatto said that the city played an integral role in the show's narrative. "Having lived for four years in Fayetteville, I always found this area extremely evocative and powerful. I feel landscape is a character, definitely in what I do," he said. Ali was also of the view that filming on-location was necessary in order to provide authenticity to the story.

Variety had earlier found that Jeremy Saulnier (director of Green Room) helmed the first two episodes after which Daniel Sackheim (of X Files, The Americans) joined the series. No release date for the third season has been revealed by the makers yet, but it is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.

