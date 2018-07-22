Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Comic Con trailer teases darkest look yet into JK Rowling's magical world

Warner Bros gave Harry Potter fans at San Diego Comic Con and the world over another look at the legendary battle between Professor Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald in a trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The new trailer opens with a young Newt Scamander facing his greatest fear during a class taught by a young Dumbledore. "What Mr Scamander fears above everything else is having to work in an office," says the professor. It then cuts to an adult Newt and gives us a better look at the pale and disheveled villain Grindelwald, who has a vision that he "would rise to dominance over the Wizarding World". Dumbledore, however, tells Newt that he "can't move against Grindelwald" and that Newt is the only one who can stop him. With plenty of wand waving, action-packed sequences and the occasional light-hearted moments, the trailer promises a film that could be a worthy inclusion to the Harry Potter-verse.

The sequel to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them stars Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne as “magizoologist” Newt and Jude Law as Dumbledore, the headmaster of the Hogwarts boarding school where Harry Potter and his friends learned to become wizards. Johnny Depp plays Gellert Grindelwald, a casting that irked many since the actor has been dogged by controversy in his private life, including allegations of domestic abuse.

Depp delivered a monologue in character to a cheering audience at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, according to a report in Entertainment Weekly. “The great gift of your applause is not for me, but for yourselves,” Depp said as he waved a magic wand over the crowd. In his on-stage speech, the A-lister also went on to explain his character’s view of Muggles, the ordinary humans without magical powers.

Johnny Depp makes a surprise visit at #SDCC in full Grindelwald costume 😲pic.twitter.com/beWA1VId11 — FANDOM @ SDCC (@getFANDOM) July 21, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, written by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, is scheduled to debut in theaters on 16 November. And Law said the new movie may be the darkest look into the world created by Rowling. “The wizards within the wizarding world are suddenly asked what side they are on, what side they choose to join,” he said. "So, everything is at stake really, I don't know, I'd say it's possibly... the depths and the darkness in this story are possibly the darkest that this world has seen before."

Watch the trailer below:

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 10:54 AM