Speaking about it, Jitendra Kumar said, 'I am beyond ecstatic. It is indeed a big thing for any actor. Never did we imagine that our song would attain this milestone.'

Very few actors are bestowed with the opportunity to represent India at an international podium. This dream came to be partially true for Jitendra Kumar as the actor's song Shabaash from his Netflix film Jaadugar was played as an anthem to motivate the players representing the Indian contingent at the prestigious Commonwealth Games 2022. The games are currently being held in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Jitendra Kumar expressed his joy on this magnificent experience. He stated, "I am beyond ecstatic. It is indeed a big thing for any actor. Never did we imagine that our song would attain this milestone. The song has been beautifully helmed by Vivek Hariharan and Niloptal Bora. In the movie, the song is played to cheer us up, restore our spirits, and emancipate us from the pressures of winning and just enjoying the game and giving our best. Our athletes are already making us proud at one of the biggest sporting events in the world and being a part of their journey even in a compact manner swells my heart with pride."

Jitendra Kumar's film Jaadugar continues to smash records and receive appreciation across countries. His portrayal of a magician has been garnering rave reviews.

On touching yet another milestone, Jitendra adds, "I am truly grateful to the audience for showering their love and affection. I dedicate this to all my fans for their dedicated support and encouragement. It really keeps me going. Would like to extend a heartiest congratulations to the entire team. All of us have worked really hard to ensure a magical output is delivered."

The actor was also seen earlier this year in the second season of the immensely loved and praised Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video.

