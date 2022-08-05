Commonwealth Games Day 8 LIVE: Indian women's team faces Australia in hockey semis; wrestling action begins

CWG 2022 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Big day for India women's hockey team as they face Australia in the semi-finals. They have an opportunity to assure a medal for India. Wrestlers will also look to secure medals as they begin the campaign.

Welcome to our live coverage of the Day 8 action from 2022 Commonwealth Games. India will be looking to add to their medal tally which now stands at 20.

CWG 2022 Day 8 LIVE Updates: Big day for India women's hockey team as they face Australia in the semi-finals. They have an opportunity to assure a medal for India. Wrestlers will also look to secure medals as they begin the campaign.

Two historic medals came yesterday. Sudhir won India's first ever para powerlifting gold while Sreeshankar made a record with silver in men's long jump event. Click here to follow the top moments from Day 7.

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth

India currently trail England in women's pairs quarters match. Lovely and Nayanmoni had won gold with the women's fours team.

Day 8 preview: India so far have 20 medals including six gold and are seventh in the table. Two medals came on Day 7 with Sudhr winning a historic para powerlifting gold and M Sreeshankar added another historic silver in the men's long jump event.

More medals are expected on Day 8 as the Indian women's team take on Australia in the hockey semi-finals. It is a repeat of the thrilling quarter-finals at the 2020 Olympics.

Indian wrestlers begin the campaign with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Anshu Malik and Mohit Grewal competing today. They will be looking to ensure medals with wins in the quarter-finals.

In badminton, PV Sindhu will be back to play round of 16 match. Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Aakarshi Kashyap will also be playing their singles round of 16 matches. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will be playing in the men’s and women’s doubles round of 16 match respectively.

In para table tennis, Bhavina Patel and Sonalben Patel will be playing in the women’s singles class 3-5 semi-finals. Manika Batra/G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal/Akul Sreeja will play their mixed doubles round of 16 match respectively. Sreeja and Reeth Tennison will also play their singles Roun of 16 matches.

In athletics, Jyothi Yarraji and men’s 4x400m relay team will in action. Ancy Edapilly will compete in women’s long jump qualification.

Click here to check the whole Day 8 schedule and time in ISL

Streaming details: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcast live in India on Sony Ten Sports Network channels and DD Sports. The Games can also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app.

